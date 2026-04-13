HomeMarketsSharesCamping World Holdings Inc

Trade Camping World Holdings Inc - CWH CFD

7.17-1.38%
The chart shows the CWH stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 7.17, a high of 7.16, and a low of 6.94.
Sell

7.1

Buy

7.17

0.07
Low: 6.94High: 7.16
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.07
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close7.26
Open7.1
1-Year Change-41.52%
Day's Range6.94 - 7.16

Trade Camping World Holdings Inc - CWH CFD

What is Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)?

Camping World Holdings Inc is a company specializing in the retail and services sector focused on recreational vehicles (RVs) and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates a network of dealerships and retail locations across the United States, offering a wide range of RVs, parts, accessories, and related services. Its business model includes sales, maintenance, repair services, and financing solutions tailored to RV owners and enthusiasts. The company also provides insurance and extended warranty products for RVs. Established to serve the growing market of outdoor and recreational vehicle consumers, it has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and organic growth. Its operations support both new and used RV sales, catering to various customer preferences and budgets. The company plays a significant role in the RV industry by offering comprehensive solutions that encompass the entire ownership experience. It is recognized for its extensive inventory and service capabilities, contributing to the broader outdoor recreation economy.

Camping World Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market dynamics as Camping World Holdings Inc trades at $7.17. Price movements have spanned from $6.91 to $7.17, with a daily change rate of -1.9257%.

FAQ: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

What is the current price of CWH stock?

The price is currently $7.17.

Does CWH pay dividends?

Camping World Holdings Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CWH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is CWH best known for?

Camping World Holdings Inc is most famous for retailing recreational vehicles and related products.

What assets are typically shown together with CWH?

Commonly shown alongside CWH: Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

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Related News
ACCESS NewswireEurope
an hour ago
ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Camping World Holdings, Inc. to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CWH
NewsfileEurope
an hour ago
ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Camping World Holdings, Inc. to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CWH
GlobeNewswireEurope
4 hours ago
CWH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
GlobeNewswireEurope
8 hours ago
$CWH Class Action Reminder: Camping World Investors are Reminded to Contact BFA Law after Company Sued for Securities Fraud Over Inventory Management Issues
ACCESS NewswireEurope
21 hours ago
Pomerantz LLP Issues Alert Regarding Shareholder Class Action Involving Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 12 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Issues Important Reminder to Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors – CWH
ACCESS NewswireEurope
11:00 (UTC), 12 April 2026
CWH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Camping World Holdings, Inc. to Contact the Firm Today!
ACCESS NewswireEurope
10:46 (UTC), 12 April 2026
$CWH Investment Loss Notice: Camping World Investors With Losses May be Entitled to Recovery in Securities Fraud Class Action
ACCESS NewswireEurope
22:00 (UTC), 11 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Issues Alert Regarding Shareholder Class Action Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 11 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Issues Alert Regarding Shareholder Class Action Involving Camping World Holdings, Inc. – CWH

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