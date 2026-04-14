Trade Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF - CRYP CFD

What is Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP)?

Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to companies involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sectors. The fund targets firms that are actively engaged in the development, utilization, or advancement of digital assets and related technologies. Its portfolio typically includes businesses ranging from cryptocurrency miners and blockchain developers to companies offering financial services linked to digital currencies. The ETF aims to capture the growth potential of the evolving crypto industry by investing in a diversified basket of equities associated with this sector. It operates within the framework of regulated financial markets, offering investors a structured means to access the crypto innovation theme without direct involvement in digital currencies. The fund is managed by an asset management firm specializing in thematic and sector-based investment products, adhering to established investment guidelines and risk management practices. This approach provides a way to participate in the broader adoption and integration of blockchain and crypto technologies within the global economy.

Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Redcare Pharmacy N.V at A$7.11. It has seen an intraday low of A$6.87 and a high of A$6.96, marking a daily change of +8.6207%.

FAQ: Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP)

What is the current price of CRYP stock?

The fund's price is currently A$7.11.

Does CRYP pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does CRYP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF does not have a physical office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through financial market platforms.

What is CRYP best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to innovative companies in the cryptocurrency sector.

What assets are typically shown together with CRYP?

Commonly shown alongside CRYP: Charter Hall Group, Telstra Limited, Showa Denko K.K.