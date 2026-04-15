Trade Charter Hall Group - CHCau CFD

What is Charter Hall Group (CHCau)?

Charter Hall Group is an Australian property investment, development, and funds management company. It manages a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including office, retail, industrial, and social infrastructure properties. The company provides investment solutions to institutional and retail investors through various funds and trusts. Charter Hall Group engages in property development and asset management activities aimed at enhancing portfolio value and generating income. It operates across multiple Australian markets, leveraging expertise in real estate to identify opportunities and manage risks. The company also focuses on sustainability initiatives within its property portfolio, aligning with environmental and social governance principles. Charter Hall Group is a significant participant in the Australian real estate investment sector.

Charter Hall Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends, with Charter Hall Group at A$20.631. Throughout the session, prices have varied from A$20.439 to A$20.929, marking a daily change of +0.8362%.

FAQ: Charter Hall Group (CHCau)

What is the current price of CHCau stock?

The stock is priced at A$20.631 currently.

Does CHCau pay dividends?

Charter Hall Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CHCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Charter Hall Group maintains a registered presence in the UAE through its office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CHCau best known for?

The company is most famous for real estate investment and property management services.

What assets are typically shown together with CHCau?

Commonly shown alongside CHCau: Nano Nuclear Energy Inc., Geopark Ltd, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc