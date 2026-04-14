Trade Telstra Limited - TLSau CFD

What is Telstra Limited (TLSau)?

Telstra Limited is a leading Australian telecommunications and technology company. It provides a wide range of services including fixed line and mobile telephony, internet access, and data and cloud solutions. Telstra operates one of the largest telecommunications networks in Australia, serving residential, business, and government customers. The company offers products such as broadband, mobile plans, and enterprise-grade communication services. It invests in network infrastructure and technology innovation to support connectivity and digital transformation. Telstra plays a critical role in Australia’s communication landscape, contributing to the development of national digital infrastructure and services.

Telstra Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by recent trading activity, as Telstra Limited is priced at A$5.45. The day's intraday movement ranges from A$5.39 to A$5.41, with a daily change of -0.1845%.

FAQ: Telstra Limited (TLSau)

What is the current price of TLSau stock?

Telstra Limited's last price is A$5.45.

Does TLSau pay dividends?

Telstra Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TLSau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Telstra Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but does not have an official office or subsidiary in locations like DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is TLSau best known for?

The company is most famous for providing telecommunications and technology services.

What assets are typically shown together with TLSau?

Commonly shown alongside TLSau: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF