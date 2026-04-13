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What is Campbell Soup (CPB)?

Campbell Soup Company is an American multinational food company known for its wide range of packaged food products. Founded in the late 19th century, the company has established a significant presence in the food industry, offering soups, beverages, snacks, and simple meals. Its product portfolio includes well-known brands that are distributed globally, catering to various consumer preferences. The company operates through multiple segments, focusing on both fresh and shelf-stable products. It emphasizes innovation in product development and sustainability practices within its operations. Campbell Soup Company has a history of acquisitions and divestitures aimed at refining its brand portfolio and expanding its market reach. The company maintains manufacturing facilities and distribution networks to support its extensive product lines. It is headquartered in the United States and serves a diverse customer base through retail, foodservice, and other channels. The company’s operations reflect ongoing efforts to adapt to changing consumer trends and dietary preferences.

Campbell Soup Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, as Campbell Soup is valued at $20.27. It has traded between $19.73 and $20.32, with a daily movement of -1.3248%.

FAQ: Campbell Soup (CPB)

What is the current price of CPB stock?

The current stock price stands at $20.27.

Does CPB pay dividends?

Campbell Soup pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CPB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Campbell Soup operates in the UAE through distributors and partners without an official regional office.

What is CPB best known for?

Campbell Soup is most famous for its canned soups and packaged food products.

What assets are typically shown together with CPB?

Commonly shown alongside CPB: Entergy Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Somnigroup International Inc