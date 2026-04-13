Trade Brown-Forman Corporation - BFbus CFD

What is Brown-Forman (BFbus)?

Brown-Forman Corporation is an American company specializing in the production and marketing of alcoholic beverages. Its portfolio includes a variety of spirits and wines, with several well-known brands in categories such as whiskey, vodka, tequila, and liqueurs. Brown-Forman operates globally, distributing its products across multiple markets. The company manages a diverse range of brands, some with significant heritage and recognition. Its business activities cover brand development, production, marketing, and sales. Brown-Forman focuses on maintaining quality and brand equity within the competitive beverage industry. The company has a longstanding presence in the sector and contributes to the global alcoholic beverage market through innovation and brand stewardship.

Brown-Forman Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, Brown-Forman currently priced at $29.4. The price has varied from $29.22 to $29.45, with a daily change of -0.3401%.

FAQ: Brown-Forman (BFbus)

What is the current price of BFbus stock?

The stock price is currently $29.4.

Does BFbus pay dividends?

Brown-Forman pays dividends to its investors.

Does BFbus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brown-Forman operates in the UAE through distributors without an official regional office.

What is BFbus best known for?

The company is most famous for its alcoholic beverage brands including Jack Daniel's.

What assets are typically shown together with BFbus?

Commonly shown alongside BFbus: Radiant Logistics Inc, Coherus Oncology Inc, Bodycote