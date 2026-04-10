Trade Brookfield Asset Management Inc (CA) - BAMca CFD

What is Brookfield Asset Management Inc (CA) (BAMca)?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a global alternative asset management company headquartered in Canada. It specializes in real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity investments. The company manages a diverse portfolio of assets and operations across various sectors and geographies. Its business model focuses on acquiring and managing high-quality assets to generate long-term value for investors. Brookfield operates through multiple subsidiaries and affiliates, serving institutional and retail clients worldwide. The company is recognized for its expertise in asset management and its emphasis on sustainable investment practices. It has established a significant presence in the global financial markets, with investments spanning numerous industries and regions. Brookfield Asset Management is known for its integrated approach to asset management, combining operational expertise with capital allocation strategies.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (CA) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, as FirstService Corporation trades at C$62.2. Price has ranged between C$61.38 and C$62.42, with a daily percentage change of -0.1286%.

FAQ: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (CA) (BAMca)

What is the current price of BAMca stock?

The latest price is C$62.2.

Does BAMca pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BAMca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc has an official regional office presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is BAMca best known for?

The company is most famous for its global asset management and investment operations.

What assets are typically shown together with BAMca?

Commonly shown alongside BAMca: Seco SpA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Oxford Square Capital Corp.