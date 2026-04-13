Trade Brookdale Senior Living Inc - BKD CFD

What is Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc is a prominent operator of senior living communities in the United States. The company provides a range of services including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. Its communities are designed to support the needs of older adults through various levels of care and social engagement opportunities. Brookdale's operations encompass numerous locations across the country, serving a diverse population of seniors. The company focuses on delivering care and support tailored to individual resident needs, aiming to enhance quality of life and well-being. It collaborates with healthcare providers and employs trained professionals to manage health services within its facilities. Brookdale also emphasizes compliance with regulatory standards and maintains practices aligned with industry guidelines. The company’s organizational structure includes dedicated teams for operations, clinical services, and resident engagement, reflecting its comprehensive approach to senior care. Brookdale Senior Living Inc plays a significant role in the senior housing sector by addressing the evolving demands of an aging population.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements, with Benchmark Electronics Inc at $13.5362. It has seen an intraday range of $13.3638 to $13.5038 and a daily percentage change of -0.4443%.

FAQ: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

What is the current price of BKD stock?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc's latest price is $13.5362.

Does BKD pay dividends?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc pays dividends.

Does BKD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners.

What is BKD best known for?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc is most famous for senior living communities and healthcare services.

What assets are typically shown together with BKD?

Commonly shown alongside BKD: Dr. Martens plc, Marston's Plc, Rockwell