Trade Rockwell Automat - ROK CFD

What is Rockwell (ROK)?

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is a global company specializing in industrial automation and information technology. It provides hardware, software, and services that help manufacturers optimize their production processes and improve operational efficiency. The company’s offerings include control systems, industrial control components, and software for data analytics and visualization. Rockwell Automation serves a wide range of industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Its solutions enable the integration of physical and digital systems, supporting the advancement of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives. The company focuses on innovation in automation technology to enhance productivity, safety, and sustainability in industrial environments.

Rockwell Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Rockwell currently at $396.61. It has ranged between $394.07 and $404.73, moving by -2.1464% for the day.

FAQ: Rockwell (ROK)

What is the current price of ROK stock?

Rockwell's stock price is currently $396.61.

Does ROK pay dividends?

Rockwell pays dividends regularly to its shareholders.

Does ROK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rockwell Automation operates in the UAE through local partners and does not have a direct regional office.

What is ROK best known for?

Rockwell is most famous for its industrial automation and information technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with ROK?

Commonly shown alongside ROK: Duke Capital Ltd, Porsche, CCC SA