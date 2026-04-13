Trade Brighthouse Financial Inc - BHF CFD

What is Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)?

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a specialized provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The company focuses on offering retirement solutions designed to help individuals manage income and protect their financial futures. Its product portfolio includes fixed and variable annuities, as well as life insurance policies tailored to meet diverse customer needs. Brighthouse Financial operates through a network of financial professionals and distribution partners, emphasizing risk management and long-term financial planning. The company was established following a separation from a larger financial services entity, allowing it to concentrate exclusively on retirement and protection products. Its business model centers on underwriting, product design, and investment management to support policyholder obligations. Brighthouse Financial is subject to regulatory oversight typical of insurance companies, including state insurance departments. The company’s operations involve managing a portfolio of invested assets to back its insurance and annuity liabilities, with a focus on maintaining financial strength and stability.

Brighthouse Financial Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday movements as Brighthouse Financial Inc trades at $60.88. The session has seen prices vary between $60.48 and $60.64 with a daily percentage change of -0.2802%.

FAQ: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

What is the current price of BHF stock?

Brighthouse Financial Inc ended the day at $60.88.

Does BHF pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BHF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brighthouse Financial Inc does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and serves the region through partners and distributors.

What is BHF best known for?

Brighthouse Financial Inc is most famous for its life insurance and annuity products.

What assets are typically shown together with BHF?

Commonly shown alongside BHF: Illumina, Western Digital, Lotus Technology inc