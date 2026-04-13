Trade BRC Asia - BECsg CFD

About BRC Asia Limited

BRC Asia Limited is a steel reinforcement solutions provider in Singapore. The Company operates through two segments: fabrication and manufacturing, and other. The fabrication and manufacturing segment is involved in the business of prefabrication of steel reinforcement for use in concrete, trading of steel reinforcing bars, and manufacturing and sale of wire mesh fences. Its others segment relates to property development and interest in associate who operates in the business of management of airport, hotel and resort and property development. The Company’s products include Rebar, BRC Weldfence, Cages, Wires and Mesh. It offers two solutions, prefabrication services and cut and bend. Prefabrication is a method for improving site productivity. By delivering the cut and bend bars in the required shape, size and quantity, builders are able to plan their use of site space, such as reducing the need for onsite storage and worker deployment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 September 2021, BRC Asia Limited revenues increased 91% to SP$1.17B. Net income increased from SP$20.4M to SP$47M. Revenues reflect Fabrication and manufacturing segment increase of 85% to SP$1.13B, Others segment increase from SP$0K to SP$38.4M, Singapore segment increase of 99% to SP$1.03B, Thailand (Country) segment increase from SP$8.2M to SP$38.3M.

Equity composition

9/08 Company has changed year end from December to September.