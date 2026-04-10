Trade Debenhams Group - DEBS CFD

What is Debenhams Group (DEBS)?

Debenhams Group is a British multinational retailer operating department stores primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers a wide range of products including clothing, footwear, cosmetics, homeware, and furniture. Established in the 18th century, Debenhams has evolved through various ownership structures and has been a significant player in the UK retail sector. Its stores typically feature multiple floors with diverse product categories, catering to a broad customer base. The company has also developed an online presence to complement its physical stores, adapting to changes in consumer shopping habits. Debenhams has been involved in various collaborations with designers and brands to offer exclusive product lines. The retailer operates in a competitive market alongside other department stores and specialty retailers. It has faced challenges related to the retail environment, including shifts in consumer preferences and economic factors affecting discretionary spending. Despite these challenges, Debenhams remains a recognizable name in the retail industry with a long-standing history.

Debenhams Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Debenhams Group trading at £0.175173. It has experienced a price range between £0.2495 and £0.2645, reflecting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Debenhams Group (DEBS)

What is the current price of DEBS stock?

Debenhams Group's last price was £0.175173 today.

Does DEBS pay dividends?

Debenhams Group does not currently pay dividends.

Does DEBS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Debenhams Group does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is DEBS best known for?

Debenhams Group is most famous for its department store retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with DEBS?

Commonly shown alongside DEBS: Dana Incorporated, Herbalife, Ocular Therapeutix Inc