Trade Herbalife - HLF CFD

What is Herbalife (HLF)?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a global multi-level marketing company that develops, markets, and sells dietary supplements, weight management, sports nutrition, and personal care products. Founded in 1980, the company operates through a network of independent distributors who sell its products directly to consumers. Herbalife's product portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy drinks, and skincare items. The company emphasizes nutrition and wellness, targeting individuals seeking weight management and healthy lifestyle solutions. Herbalife operates in numerous countries worldwide, adapting its offerings to meet diverse market demands. The company has been subject to regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges related to its business model and marketing practices, which it has addressed through compliance and operational adjustments. Herbalife's business model relies heavily on its distributor network for sales and expansion. The company invests in research and development to support product innovation and maintain quality standards. Herbalife also engages in various community and philanthropic initiatives focused on health and wellness education.

Herbalife Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading trends, with Herbalife valued at $16.69. The instrument's price has varied between $16.5 and $16.74, showing a daily percentage movement of +0.7927%.

FAQ: Herbalife (HLF)

What is the current price of HLF stock?

Herbalife's current trading price is $16.69.

Does HLF pay dividends?

Herbalife pays dividends to shareholders.

Does HLF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Herbalife operates in the UAE primarily through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is HLF best known for?

Herbalife is most famous for its nutrition and weight management products.

What assets are typically shown together with HLF?

Commonly shown alongside HLF: Axfood, Next, Great Lakes Dredge&Dock