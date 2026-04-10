Trade Big Yellow Group PLC - BYG CFD

What is Big Yellow Group (BYG)?

Big Yellow Group is a United Kingdom-based company specializing in self-storage services. Established in the late 1990s, the company operates a network of self-storage facilities across the UK, catering to both residential and business customers. Its services include secure storage units of various sizes, offering flexible rental terms to accommodate diverse storage needs. The company emphasizes facility security, accessibility, and customer service as key components of its operations. Big Yellow Group is recognized for its focus on urban locations, often situating its facilities in or near major cities to provide convenient access. The company is structured to manage property acquisition, development, and ongoing facility management, ensuring operational efficiency. It operates within the real estate and storage industry, competing with other self-storage providers in the UK market. The company’s business model centers on generating rental income from its portfolio of storage units, supported by ongoing investment in property maintenance and customer engagement.

Big Yellow Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions, with Big Yellow Group priced at £8.87. The intraday low and high are £8.75 and £8.935 respectively, with a daily percentage movement of +0.3968%.

FAQ: Big Yellow Group (BYG)

What is the current price of BYG stock?

The current price stands at £8.87.

Does BYG pay dividends?

Big Yellow Group pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BYG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Big Yellow Group operates in the UAE via partnerships and does not have a registered office or subsidiary.

What is BYG best known for?

Big Yellow Group is most famous for its self-storage facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with BYG?

Commonly shown alongside BYG: AMS OSRAM, Trican Well, Tristel PLC