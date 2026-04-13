HomeMarketsSharesBest Buy

Trade Best Buy - BBY CFD

61.1-1.8%
The chart shows the BBY stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 61.1, a high of 60.71, and a low of 60.17.
Sell

60.84

Buy

61.1

0.26
Low: 60.17High: 60.71
Sellers:
6.66667%
Buyers:
93.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.26
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close62.31
Open60.71
1-Year Change0.51%
Day's Range60.17 - 60.71

Trade Best Buy - BBY CFD

What is Best Buy (BBY)?

Best Buy Co., Inc. is a multinational consumer electronics retailer headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1966, the company operates a chain of stores offering a wide range of technology products, including computers, mobile phones, appliances, and entertainment systems. Best Buy also provides services such as product installation, repair, and technical support. The company has developed an omnichannel retail strategy, integrating physical stores with online sales platforms to enhance customer accessibility and convenience. Its operations extend across North America, with a significant presence in the United States and Canada. Best Buy has focused on adapting to changing consumer preferences by expanding its product assortment and incorporating smart home technologies and health-related devices. The company also engages in sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact through energy-efficient operations and responsible product recycling programs. Best Buy serves both individual consumers and business clients, maintaining partnerships with leading technology manufacturers to offer a diverse portfolio of products and services.

Best Buy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity as Best Buy stands at $61.1. It has moved within a daily range of $59.4 to $61.15, reflecting a change of -3.568% today.

FAQ: Best Buy (BBY)

What is the current price of BBY stock?

Best Buy's stock price is currently $61.1.

Does BBY pay dividends?

Best Buy pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BBY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Best Buy operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BBY best known for?

Best Buy is most famous for its consumer electronics retail stores.

What assets are typically shown together with BBY?

Commonly shown alongside BBY: Global X Social Media ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Fulton Financial Corp

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