Trade Berkeley Group Holdings PLC - BKG CFD

What is Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG)?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC is a British property development company known for its focus on residential and mixed-use developments. Established in the early 1970s, the company has grown to become one of the UK's leading housebuilders, with a reputation for urban regeneration and sustainable community development. Its projects often involve large-scale regeneration schemes in major cities, emphasizing quality design and environmental considerations. The company operates through various brands and subsidiaries, catering to a range of market segments from luxury homes to affordable housing. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC also engages in commercial property development alongside its residential projects. The firm places importance on sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient technologies and green spaces into its developments. It maintains a significant presence in London and the South of England, contributing to urban growth and infrastructure. The company’s operations encompass land acquisition, planning, construction, and property sales, reflecting a comprehensive approach to real estate development.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as Berkeley Group Holdings PLC trades at £34.72. It has fluctuated between £34.04 and £35.26 today, marking a daily percentage change of +0.2895%.

FAQ: Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG)

What is the current price of BKG stock?

The last recorded price is £34.72.

Does BKG pay dividends?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BKG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC does not have an office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is BKG best known for?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC is most famous for residential property development in the UK.

What assets are typically shown together with BKG?

Commonly shown alongside BKG: Destination XL Group, CION Investment Corp, Broken Hill Mines Limited