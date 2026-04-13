Trade Baxter International - BAX CFD

What is Baxter (BAX)?

Baxter International Inc. is an American healthcare company specializing in products to treat hemophilia, kidney disease, immune disorders, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The company develops and manufactures medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products. Baxter's product portfolio includes intravenous therapies, renal care products such as dialysis equipment, and surgical products. It serves hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers globally. The company emphasizes innovation in medical technology and patient care solutions. Baxter operates research and development facilities and manufacturing sites worldwide. Its headquarters is located in the United States, and it is recognized as a significant contributor to the medical products industry.

Baxter Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements, with Baxter currently at $17.07. Values have ranged between $16.76 and $16.99, indicating a daily percentage change of -1.2295%.

FAQ: Baxter (BAX)

What is the current price of BAX stock?

The latest trading price is $17.07.

Does BAX pay dividends?

Baxter pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BAX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Baxter has a registered presence in the UAE and operates through local subsidiaries.

What is BAX best known for?

Baxter is most famous for its medical devices and healthcare products.

What assets are typically shown together with BAX?

Commonly shown alongside BAX: TC Energy Corporation - US, Canadian Tire Corp Ltd, L&G Longer Dated All Commodities UCITS ETF