Trade Canadian Tire Corp Ltd - CTCa CFD

What is Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CTCa)?

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited is a retail company operating in the automotive, hardware, sports, and leisure sectors. It manages a network of stores offering a variety of products including automotive parts, tools, sports equipment, and home goods. The company also operates financial services and petroleum retailing businesses. Established in the early 20th century, Canadian Tire has developed a strong brand presence in Canada through its retail stores and loyalty programs. Its business model integrates retail operations with financial services to provide a comprehensive consumer experience.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by continuous trading as Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation sits at C$197.34. The intraday price span covers C$194.08 through C$197.44, with a daily percentage move of +0.316%.

FAQ: Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CTCa)

What is the current price of CTCa stock?

The last recorded price is C$197.34.

Does CTCa pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CTCa have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd has no official regional office in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is CTCa best known for?

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd is most famous for its retail stores offering automotive, hardware, and home products.

What assets are typically shown together with CTCa?

Commonly shown alongside CTCa: Sonos Inc, Marqeta, Melia Hotels