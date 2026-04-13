Trade Ball - BLL CFD

What is Ball (BLL)?

Ball Corporation is an American company primarily engaged in the production of metal packaging for beverages, food, and household products. It is recognized as one of the largest suppliers of aluminum beverage cans globally. The company also provides aerospace and other technologies through its aerospace segment, which designs and manufactures spacecraft components and related systems. Ball Corporation's packaging business serves a wide range of customers, including beverage companies, food producers, and consumer product manufacturers. The company focuses on sustainability initiatives, including the use of recyclable materials and efforts to reduce environmental impact. Its operations encompass manufacturing plants, research and development facilities, and sales offices across multiple countries. Ball Corporation has a long-standing presence in the packaging industry and is noted for its contributions to packaging innovation and environmental stewardship.

Ball Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, with Ball trading around $62.1. The price range today extends from $61.52 to $62.1, accompanied by a daily change percentage of -0.3378%.

FAQ: Ball (BLL)

What is the current price of BLL stock?

The current price is $62.1.

Does BLL pay dividends?

Ball Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BLL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ball operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only, without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is BLL best known for?

Ball is most famous for manufacturing metal packaging for beverages and food.

What assets are typically shown together with BLL?

Commonly shown alongside BLL: GFT Technologies AG, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Utilities Screened UCITS ETF, Asana, Inc.