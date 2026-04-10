Trade Aroundtown SA - AT1 CFD

What is Aroundtown SA (AT1)?

Aroundtown SA is a real estate investment company specializing in commercial and residential properties primarily located in Germany and the Netherlands. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and developing a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including office buildings, hotels, and residential units. Aroundtown SA operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), aiming to generate stable rental income and long-term capital appreciation through active asset management and strategic acquisitions. The firm emphasizes sustainable property management practices and seeks to enhance property values through renovations and operational improvements. Aroundtown SA serves institutional investors and aims to maintain a balanced portfolio across various property types and geographic locations to mitigate risks. Its business model involves leveraging market expertise and local knowledge to identify value-adding opportunities within the European real estate sector. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and is recognized for its significant presence in the European property market.

Aroundtown SA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market moves as Aroundtown SA trades at €2.531. Price fluctuations have ranged from €2.453 up to €2.543, reflecting a daily change of +1.5267%.

FAQ: Aroundtown SA (AT1)

What is the current price of AT1 stock?

Aroundtown SA's latest price is €2.531.

Does AT1 pay dividends?

Aroundtown SA pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AT1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aroundtown SA has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is AT1 best known for?

Aroundtown SA is most famous for its real estate investment portfolio focused on commercial properties.

What assets are typically shown together with AT1?

Commonly shown alongside AT1: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., Devon, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.