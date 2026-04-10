Trade Armstrong World Industries Inc - AWI CFD

What is Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)?

Armstrong World Industries Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of ceiling systems and wall solutions primarily for commercial and residential buildings. The company offers a range of products including acoustical ceiling panels, suspension systems, and specialty ceilings designed to enhance interior environments. Armstrong World Industries serves architects, contractors, and building owners with solutions that address aesthetics, acoustics, and sustainability. The company emphasizes innovation in product design, incorporating features such as improved sound absorption, durability, and environmental performance. Its operations include manufacturing facilities and distribution networks that support both domestic and international markets. Armstrong World Industries has a history of adapting to evolving building codes and industry standards while focusing on customer requirements.

Armstrong World Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading sessions, with American States Water Co showing a live price of $175.42. Its intraday fluctuation has been between $171.21 and $175.95, with a daily percentage change of +0.5749%.

FAQ: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

What is the current price of AWI stock?

The last traded price is $175.42.

Does AWI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AWI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Armstrong World Industries Inc operates in the UAE through distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is AWI best known for?

Armstrong World Industries Inc is most famous for manufacturing ceiling and wall solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AWI?

Commonly shown alongside AWI: TeraWulf Inc, Synopsys, European Opportunities Trust