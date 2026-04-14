HomeMarketsSharesArafura Rare Earths LTD

Trade Arafura Rare Earths LTD - ARU CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 05:45:19
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.011
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022137 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02214%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000219 %
(A$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00022%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close0.282
Open0.277
1-Year Change-6.73%
Day's Range0.272 - 0.302

Trade Arafura Rare Earths LTD - ARU CFD

What is Arafura Rare Earths LTD (ARU)?

Arafura Rare Earths Ltd is an Australian company engaged in the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company focuses primarily on the extraction and processing of rare earth minerals, which are critical components in various high-technology and clean energy applications. Its principal asset is the Nolans Project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia, which contains significant deposits of rare earth oxides. Arafura Rare Earths aims to supply materials essential for manufacturing permanent magnets, electric vehicles, and other advanced technologies. The company operates within the mining and metals sector and is involved in advancing sustainable mining practices. It collaborates with various stakeholders to develop its resources responsibly, considering environmental and social impacts. Arafura Rare Earths contributes to the global supply chain of rare earth elements, which are vital for modern electronics, renewable energy technologies, and defense industries. The company’s activities encompass exploration, resource definition, feasibility studies, and project development.

Arafura Rare Earths LTD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. currently valued at A$0.313. The session has seen prices move between A$0.282 and A$0.297, with a daily percentage change of +7.2202%.

FAQ: Arafura Rare Earths LTD (ARU)

What is the current price of ARU stock?

The current price is A$0.313.

Does ARU pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does ARU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Arafura Rare Earths LTD does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is ARU best known for?

Arafura Rare Earths LTD is most famous for its rare earth mining and processing operations.

What assets are typically shown together with ARU?

Commonly shown alongside ARU: Allient Inc., China Life, Sempra

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