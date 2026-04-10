Trade AptarGroup Inc - ATR CFD

What is AptarGroup Inc (ATR)?

AptarGroup Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of dispensing, sealing, and packaging solutions for the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and beauty industries. The company designs and produces a variety of components including pumps, sprays, closures, and valves used in packaging applications. AptarGroup serves customers worldwide, providing innovative solutions that enhance product functionality and user experience. Its products are utilized in sectors such as personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and household products. The company invests in research and development to advance technologies related to sustainability, product safety, and convenience. AptarGroup operates manufacturing facilities and innovation centers across multiple regions, supporting a diverse client base with customized packaging components.

AptarGroup Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading trends, as Mativ Holdings Inc trades at $131.79. Price fluctuations have been noted between $130.75 and $132.62, reflecting a daily change of +0.1904%.

FAQ: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

What is the current price of ATR stock?

The last traded price is $131.79.

Does ATR pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ATR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AptarGroup Inc has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is ATR best known for?

AptarGroup Inc is most famous for its dispensing systems and packaging solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ATR?

Commonly shown alongside ATR: HSBC - ADR, Oil-Dri Corp of America, Breville Group Limited