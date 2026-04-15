Trade Breville Group Limited - BRGau CFD

What is Breville Group Limited (BRGau)?

Breville Group Limited is a designer, developer, and marketer of small kitchen appliances and consumer electronics. The company's product range includes coffee machines, food preparation devices, and cooking appliances aimed at residential and commercial users. Breville Group operates globally, distributing products through various retail channels. The company emphasizes product design, innovation, and user experience in its development process. It maintains a portfolio of brands and invests in research and development to enhance functionality and aesthetics. Breville Group's business model integrates manufacturing partnerships and supply chain management to support its product offerings.

Breville Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, as Breville Group Limited currently trades at A$28.109. The intraday movement has been between A$27.432 and A$28.351, with a change of -0.1074%.

FAQ: Breville Group Limited (BRGau)

What is the current price of BRGau stock?

The current price stands at A$28.109.

Does BRGau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BRGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Breville Group Limited operates in the UAE through partners without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BRGau best known for?

The company is most famous for its small kitchen appliances and consumer electronics.

What assets are typically shown together with BRGau?

Commonly shown alongside BRGau: Weyer, Klaviyo Inc, Banca Generali