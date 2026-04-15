Trade Oil-Dri Corp of America - ODC CFD

What is Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)?

Oil-Dri Corp of America is a company specializing in the production and marketing of sorbent materials, primarily used for absorbing liquids and controlling spills. Founded in the early 20th century, the company has developed a range of products that serve various industries including automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes absorbents made from natural and synthetic materials designed to manage oil, chemical, and other liquid spills. The company also supplies products for animal care, filtration, and other applications requiring absorbent materials. Oil-Dri Corp of America operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to support its operations across multiple regions. The company emphasizes research and development to enhance product performance and meet evolving industry standards. It serves a diverse customer base, including industrial companies, automotive service providers, and retail consumers. The company's operations are structured to maintain compliance with environmental and safety regulations pertinent to its manufacturing and product use.

Oil-Dri Corp of America Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with nVent Electric PLC priced at $70.46. Prices have fluctuated between $70.84 and $73.1, resulting in a daily change of -0.8603%.

FAQ: Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC)

What is the current price of ODC stock?

Oil-Dri Corp of America is currently trading at $70.46.

Does ODC pay dividends?

Oil-Dri Corp of America pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ODC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Oil-Dri Corp of America operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not maintain a direct office or subsidiary.

What is ODC best known for?

Oil-Dri Corp of America is most famous for its specialty absorbent products used in various industries.

What assets are typically shown together with ODC?

Commonly shown alongside ODC: Sharp Corporation, WisdomTree US Quality Growth UCITS ETF, Metlen Energy & Metals PLC