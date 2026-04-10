Trade Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - AIT CFD

What is Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products and services, serving maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) customers. The company offers a broad range of products, including bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, and industrial supplies. It serves various industries such as manufacturing, mining, and energy. Applied Industrial Technologies provides inventory management, engineering support, and technical services to its clients. The company operates through a network of branches and distribution centers, emphasizing supply chain efficiency and customer service. Its business model focuses on delivering industrial solutions that support operational reliability and productivity.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, with AAR Corp trading at $290.23. The intraday range lies between $284.96 and $289.61, alongside a daily percentage change of +1.1279%.

FAQ: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

What is the current price of AIT stock?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc's current price is $290.23.

Does AIT pay dividends?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AIT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is AIT best known for?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is most famous for its distribution of industrial products and services.

What assets are typically shown together with AIT?

Commonly shown alongside AIT: Huron, ProShares Short QQQ, Worthington Steel Inc