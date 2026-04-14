Trade Worthington Steel Inc - WS CFD

What is Worthington Steel Inc (WS)?

Worthington Steel Inc is a company specializing in the distribution of steel products and related services. It operates as a supplier to various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and energy. The company offers a wide range of steel products such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and alloy steel, catering to diverse customer requirements. Worthington Steel Inc also provides value-added services including processing, cutting, and delivery to enhance customer convenience. The company maintains a network of distribution centers and service centers to support its operations across multiple regions. Its business model focuses on meeting the needs of industrial customers by supplying high-quality steel materials and related products. Worthington Steel Inc has established itself as a significant player in the steel distribution sector by emphasizing operational efficiency and customer service. The company’s activities contribute to the supply chain of various manufacturing and construction projects, supporting infrastructure development and industrial growth.

Worthington Steel Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Biglari Holdings Inc currently at $34.11. During the session, it has fluctuated between $33.34 and $34.68, reflecting a daily change of -0.903%.

FAQ: Worthington Steel Inc (WS)

What is the current price of WS stock?

The current trading price is $34.11.

Does WS pay dividends?

Worthington Steel Inc pays dividends; via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is WS best known for?

Worthington Steel Inc is most famous for producing high-quality steel products.

What assets are typically shown together with WS?

Commonly shown alongside WS: Webuild SpA, OCBC Bank, Accuray