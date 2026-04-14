Trade Analog Devices, Inc. - ADI CFD

What is Analog Devices (ADI)?

Analog Devices is a multinational semiconductor company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits used in analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing applications. The company serves a broad range of industries including automotive, communications, healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics. Its product portfolio encompasses data converters, amplifiers, sensors, and power management devices, which are integral components in systems requiring precise measurement and signal conditioning. Founded in the late 1960s, Analog Devices has established itself as a key player in the semiconductor industry, focusing on innovation and advanced technology solutions. The company operates globally, with research and development centers, manufacturing facilities, and sales offices distributed across multiple regions. Its products are utilized in applications such as instrumentation, aerospace, defense, and energy management, reflecting the company's commitment to enabling high-performance electronic systems. Analog Devices continues to invest in technology development to address evolving market needs and maintain its position within the semiconductor sector.

Analog Devices Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trends as Analog Devices trades at $349.26. Its intraday range covers $347.07 to $351.98, with a daily change of -0.1086%.

FAQ: Analog Devices (ADI)

What is the current price of ADI stock?

Analog Devices' current price is $349.26.

Does ADI pay dividends?

Analog Devices pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ADI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Analog Devices operates in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is ADI best known for?

Analog Devices is most famous for its semiconductor products and signal processing technology.

What assets are typically shown together with ADI?

Commonly shown alongside ADI: Yieldmax Tsla Option Income Etf, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury