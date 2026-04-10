Trade Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF - CSHp CFD

What is Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF (CSHp)?

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to the overnight euro money market rates. The fund invests in short-term euro-denominated instruments, aiming to reflect the performance of the euro overnight interest rate. It offers investors a low-risk option for capital preservation and liquidity management by focusing on very short-term debt securities. The ETF is structured as a UCITS-compliant fund, adhering to European regulations that promote transparency and investor protection. It is suited for investors seeking a conservative investment vehicle with minimal interest rate risk and high liquidity. The fund's strategy emphasizes capital preservation and steady returns consistent with overnight euro money market rates.

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market pricing, with Amundi Smart Overnight Return currently at €113.58. Its trading range today stretches from €113.32 to €113.34, yielding a daily change of +0.053%.

FAQ: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF (CSHp)

What is the current price of CSHp stock?

The current price is €113.58.

Does CSHp pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CSHp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CSHp best known for?

This ETF is most famous for offering returns linked to the EUR overnight interest rate.

What assets are typically shown together with CSHp?

Commonly shown alongside CSHp: Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF, Above Food Ingredients Inc, Crane NXT Co