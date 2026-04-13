Trade Crane NXT Co - CXT CFD

What is Crane NXT Co (CXT)?

Crane NXT Co is a diversified industrial company that provides engineered products and solutions across multiple sectors. Its operations include manufacturing of aerospace components, electronics, and healthcare equipment, as well as payment and merchandising technologies. The company serves a variety of industries such as aviation, healthcare, transportation, and retail. Crane NXT Co focuses on innovation, quality, and customer service to deliver specialized products and systems. It maintains a global footprint with manufacturing and service facilities in various regions, supporting its broad customer base. The company's portfolio includes both hardware and software solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and performance.

Crane NXT Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Crane NXT Co currently priced at $44.42. It has experienced price swings between $42.47 and $44.38, with a daily change percentage of +1.1869%.

FAQ: Crane NXT Co (CXT)

What is the current price of CXT stock?

The last traded price is $44.42.

Does CXT pay dividends?

Crane NXT Co pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CXT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Crane NXT Co operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is CXT best known for?

The company is most famous for its advanced engineering solutions and industrial products.

What assets are typically shown together with CXT?

Commonly shown alongside CXT: Grupo Televisa (ADR), Merchants Bancorp/IN, Accent Group Limited