Trade Amundi CAC 40 Daily -2X Inverse UCITS ETF - BX4p CFD

What is Amundi CAC 40 Daily -2X Inverse UCITS ETF (BX4p)?

Amundi CAC 40 Daily -2X Inverse UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse performance of the CAC 40 Index. The fund employs financial derivatives and leverage to achieve its objective, making it suitable for investors seeking to profit from declines in the underlying index on a daily basis. As a UCITS-compliant product, it adheres to regulatory standards established in the European Union, ensuring investor protection and transparency. The fund's structure and strategy involve daily rebalancing, which can lead to performance deviations over periods longer than one day due to compounding effects. It is typically used by sophisticated investors for hedging or speculative purposes rather than long-term investment. The fund is part of a broader category of leveraged and inverse ETFs that offer targeted exposure to market indices, allowing for diversified investment approaches within the European equity market context.

Amundi CAC 40 Daily -2X Inverse UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading range, as Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF trades at €0.65. It has fluctuated from €0.62 to €0.64 during the session, with a daily change of -1.5625%.

FAQ: Amundi CAC 40 Daily -2X Inverse UCITS ETF (BX4p)

What is the current price of BX4p stock?

The latest trading price is €0.65.

Does BX4p pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid for this ETF.

Does BX4p have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BX4p best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing a daily -2X inverse exposure to the CAC 40 index.

What assets are typically shown together with BX4p?

Commonly shown alongside BX4p: Omnicom, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, First Business Financial Services Inc