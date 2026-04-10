Trade Ametek - AME CFD

What is AMTEK (AME)?

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The company designs and produces a wide range of products used in various industries, including aerospace, power, industrial, and medical sectors. AMETEK’s product lines include precision instruments, analytical equipment, and specialty motors. It operates through multiple business units that focus on specific market segments and technologies. The company emphasizes innovation, quality manufacturing, and customer service. AMETEK maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide. Its business strategy includes acquisitions and organic growth to expand capabilities and market reach. The company adheres to industry standards and regulatory requirements related to product safety and environmental impact. AMETEK also invests in research and development to advance technology solutions.

AMTEK Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, where AMTEK trades at $235.65. The intraday price range extends from $231.11 to $236.08, with a daily change of +0.9687%.

FAQ: AMTEK (AME)

What is the current price of AME stock?

The current price is $235.65.

Does AME pay dividends?

AMTEK pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AME have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AMTEK operates in the UAE through partners and distributors and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is AME best known for?

AMTEK is most famous for its electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

What assets are typically shown together with AME?

Commonly shown alongside AME: Makita Corporation, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, BKI Investment Company