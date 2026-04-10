Trade Almirall, S.A. - ALM CFD

What is Almirall (ALM)?

Almirall is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Spain, specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company focuses primarily on dermatology and other specialty areas, offering treatments for conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and acne. Almirall engages in both in-house drug development and strategic collaborations with other pharmaceutical entities. Its product portfolio includes innovative therapies as well as established medications. The company operates globally, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, and other regions. Almirall invests in scientific research and clinical trials to advance its pipeline of pharmaceutical products. It is recognized for its commitment to improving patient outcomes through targeted therapies and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards in the healthcare industry.

Almirall Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels of Almirall, showing a live price of €13.06. The session sees a fluctuation between €12.66 and €13.06, with a daily change of +2.8436%.

FAQ: Almirall (ALM)

What is the current price of ALM stock?

Almirall is currently priced at €13.06.

Does ALM pay dividends?

Almirall pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ALM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Almirall does not have an official office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is ALM best known for?

Almirall is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and dermatology treatments.

What assets are typically shown together with ALM?

Commonly shown alongside ALM: Insperity Inc, HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF, ENN Energy