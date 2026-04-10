Trade Air Liquide - AIfr CFD

What is Air Liquide (AIfr)?

Air Liquide is a multinational company specializing in industrial gases and services related to various industries including healthcare, electronics, and manufacturing. Founded in the early 20th century, the company has developed a global presence, operating in numerous countries worldwide. Its core activities involve the production, distribution, and supply of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen, which are essential for industrial processes and medical applications. Air Liquide also invests in research and development to innovate in areas like energy transition and environmental sustainability. The company serves a diverse client base, including hospitals, chemical manufacturers, and automotive industries. Its operations encompass both large-scale industrial gas production facilities and smaller, on-site gas generation units. Air Liquide's commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility is reflected in its operational practices and strategic initiatives. The company plays a significant role in supporting industrial development and advancing technologies that contribute to cleaner energy and improved healthcare solutions.

Air Liquide Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market moves, with Air Liquide at €188.55. During the day, price levels have oscillated between €186.3 and €188.6, showing a change of +1.1013%.

FAQ: Air Liquide (AIfr)

What is the current price of AIfr stock?

Air Liquide's last price is €188.55.

Does AIfr pay dividends?

Air Liquide pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AIfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Air Liquide has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is AIfr best known for?

Air Liquide is most famous for industrial gases and services.

What assets are typically shown together with AIfr?

Commonly shown alongside AIfr: Ternium SA, Tredegar Corp, BitGo Holdings, Inc.