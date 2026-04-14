Trade Ternium SA - TX CFD

What is Ternium SA (TX)?

Ternium SA is a multinational steel manufacturing company primarily operating in Latin America. It produces a wide range of steel products including flat and long steel, which serve industries such as automotive, construction, and home appliances. The company integrates various stages of steel production, from iron ore processing to finished steel products. Ternium's operations span several countries, with significant manufacturing facilities and distribution networks. It focuses on efficiency and sustainability in its production processes. The company plays a key role in the regional steel market, contributing to infrastructure development and industrial growth. Ternium also invests in technological advancements to enhance product quality and operational performance. Its business model includes both domestic sales and exports, positioning it as a significant player in the global steel industry. The company adheres to environmental and safety standards in its operations.

Ternium SA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market flows, with Air Lease Corp at $43.31. The intraday price span extends from $41.85 to $44.08, reflecting a daily change percentage of +0.1631%.

FAQ: Ternium SA (TX)

What is the current price of TX stock?

The current price of Ternium SA is $43.31.

Does TX pay dividends?

Ternium SA pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ternium SA operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary there.

What is TX best known for?

Ternium SA is most famous for its production and distribution of steel products.

What assets are typically shown together with TX?

Commonly shown alongside TX: First Financial Bankshares Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc