Trade Aflac - AFL CFD

What is Aflac (AFL)?

Aflac Incorporated is a supplemental insurance company that provides voluntary insurance products to individuals and businesses. Its offerings include coverage for accidents, cancer, critical illness, disability, and life insurance, designed to complement primary health insurance plans. Aflac operates primarily in the United States and Japan, serving policyholders through employer-sponsored group insurance programs and individual policies. The company is known for its focus on providing financial protection that helps policyholders manage out-of-pocket expenses related to health events. Aflac utilizes a direct-to-consumer sales approach alongside partnerships with brokers and agents. It emphasizes customer service and claims processing efficiency to support policyholders. The company also engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives related to health and community welfare.

Aflac Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Aflac is currently at $112.3. The price has moved within a range of $109.95 to $112.34, reflecting a daily change of +0.2052%.

FAQ: Aflac (AFL)

What is the current price of AFL stock?

Aflac's current stock price is $112.3.

Does AFL pay dividends?

Aflac pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AFL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aflac does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is AFL best known for?

Aflac is most famous for supplemental insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with AFL?

Commonly shown alongside AFL: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DHL Group, APA Group