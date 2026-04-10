Trade Aeroports De Paris - ADPp CFD

What is Aeroports De Paris (ADPp)?

Aéroports de Paris S.A., known as Groupe ADP, is a French airport operator. It manages and develops airports and related infrastructure primarily in France, including the Parisian airport system. The company provides services encompassing airport operations, retail management, passenger services, and cargo handling. Groupe ADP also engages in international airport concessions and consultancy activities. It focuses on infrastructure development, technological innovation, and environmental management within the aviation sector. The company plays a significant role in France's transportation network and contributes to regional economic development. Established in the mid-20th century, Groupe ADP operates under French regulatory frameworks and international aviation standards.

Aeroports De Paris Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading, with Aeroports De Paris currently at €116.55. Its price range for the day extends from €115.75 to €117.45, with a daily change percentage of -0.7682%.

FAQ: Aeroports De Paris (ADPp)

What is the current price of ADPp stock?

Aeroports De Paris is currently priced at €116.55.

Does ADPp pay dividends?

Aeroports De Paris pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ADPp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aeroports De Paris operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is ADPp best known for?

Aeroports De Paris is most famous for managing and operating airports.

What assets are typically shown together with ADPp?

Commonly shown alongside ADPp: Kerry PPT, Perrigo, WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF