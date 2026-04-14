Trade AerCap Holdings N.V. - AER CFD

What is Aercap (AER)?

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases, and sells commercial aircraft to airlines worldwide. It manages a large and diverse portfolio of aircraft, including narrow-body and wide-body jets from major manufacturers. The company provides leasing solutions that enable airlines to optimize fleet management and capital expenditure. AerCap also offers aircraft trading and asset management services. Its operations include aircraft financing, maintenance oversight, and residual value management. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and serves a global customer base in the aviation industry.

Aercap Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Aercap priced at $149.05. It has fluctuated between $147.65 and $150.42, showing a daily change of +0.3439%.

FAQ: Aercap (AER)

What is the current price of AER stock?

Aercap's current stock price is $149.05.

Does AER pay dividends?

Aercap pays dividends to shareholders.

Does AER have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aercap has a registered presence in the UAE with offices in Dubai.

What is AER best known for?

Aercap is most famous for aircraft leasing and aviation finance services.

What assets are typically shown together with AER?

Commonly shown alongside AER: US Foods, Sinotruk, Greif Inc