Trade Acuity Brands Inc - AYI CFD

What is Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)?

Acuity Brands is a provider of lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of lighting fixtures, controls, and related products. Acuity Brands offers technologies that enhance energy efficiency, lighting quality, and building automation. Its product portfolio includes LED lighting, luminaires, lighting controls, and software systems for integrated building management. The company serves customers through direct sales and distribution channels, addressing diverse market segments. Acuity Brands emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its product development. Its operations support the modernization of lighting infrastructure and contribute to energy conservation efforts across various industries.

Acuity Brands Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading fluctuations, with Acuity Brands at $279.89. Its intraday range covers $274.6 to $279.57, marking a daily change of +0.9944%.

FAQ: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

What is the current price of AYI stock?

The stock price is currently $279.89.

Does AYI pay dividends?

Acuity Brands pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AYI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Acuity Brands operates in the UAE via distributors without a direct regional office.

What is AYI best known for?

It is most famous for its lighting and building management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AYI?

Commonly shown alongside AYI: NIO Inc - ADR, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund, Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF