Trade Acerinox, S.A. - ACX CFD

What is Acerinox (ACX)?

Acerinox is a multinational company engaged in the production and distribution of stainless steel products. Its product range includes coils, sheets, strips, and other forms of stainless steel used in various industrial applications. Acerinox serves sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, and energy. The company operates integrated production facilities and maintains a global commercial network to supply its products. Acerinox emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in its manufacturing processes to meet the needs of diverse markets.

Acerinox Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Acerinox priced at €13.43. The price has fluctuated between €13.06 and €13.42 during the day, reflecting a daily change of +1.673%.

FAQ: Acerinox (ACX)

What is the current price of ACX stock?

Acerinox's current stock price is €13.43.

Does ACX pay dividends?

Acerinox pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Acerinox has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ACX best known for?

Acerinox is most famous for producing stainless steel products and flat rolled stainless steel.

What assets are typically shown together with ACX?

Commonly shown alongside ACX: Federal Signal Corp, Merck & Co Inc, Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc