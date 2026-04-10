Trade Acadia Realty Trust - AKR CFD

What is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)?

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of retail properties in urban and densely populated suburban markets across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring and operating shopping centers, mixed-use properties, and other retail real estate assets that cater to daily consumer needs. Acadia Realty Trust emphasizes properties located in high-density areas with strong demographic trends and diverse tenant bases. The company manages a portfolio that includes both single-tenant and multi-tenant retail spaces, often integrating residential and office components to enhance property value and community engagement. Its operations involve leasing, property management, and development activities aimed at maintaining and improving asset quality. Acadia Realty Trust's business model centers on generating stable income through long-term leases with retail tenants, supported by strategic property acquisitions and redevelopment initiatives. The company is recognized for its focus on urban retail environments and its approach to creating vibrant, community-oriented commercial spaces.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action; Albany International Corp is currently at $20.78. Prices have shifted between $20.01 and $20.7 during the day, resulting in a daily percentage movement of +1.925%.

FAQ: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

What is the current price of AKR stock?

The current price stands at $20.78.

Does AKR pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AKR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Acadia Realty Trust does not have an official UAE regional office or subsidiary and operates through partners or distributors in the region.

What is AKR best known for?

The company is most famous for its investments in retail real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with AKR?

Commonly shown alongside AKR: Amentum Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF, PLBY Group Inc.