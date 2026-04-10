Trade A O Smith - AOS CFD

What is Smith AO (AOS)?

Smith A.O. is a diversified industrial company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration equipment. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a portfolio of brands and products that include compressors, condensing units, and related components. Smith A.O. operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to support its supply chain and customer base. The company emphasizes product innovation, energy efficiency, and compliance with environmental regulations. Its business model integrates manufacturing expertise with a broad distribution network to meet the needs of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Smith AO Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday trading with Smith AO priced at $66.27. The price range for the day is between $65.83 and $67.21, showing a daily change percentage of -1.6103%.

FAQ: Smith AO (AOS)

What is the current price of AOS stock?

Smith AO's current stock price is $66.27.

Does AOS pay dividends?

Smith AO pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AOS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Smith AO does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is AOS best known for?

The company is most famous for its industrial and commercial refrigeration products.

What assets are typically shown together with AOS?

Commonly shown alongside AOS: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group