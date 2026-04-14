Нүүр хуудасЗах зээлүүдИндексүүдVolatility Index Future

Арилжаа Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 CFD

20.97-0.33%
The chart shows the VXM2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 20.97, a high of 20.99, and a low of 20.79.
Зарах

20.79

Худалдан авах

20.97

0.18
Бага: 20.79Өндөр: 20.99
Худалдагчид:
50%
Худалдан авагчид:
50%
Өнгөрсөн гүйцэтгэл нь ирээдүйн үр дүнгийн найдвартай үзүүлэлт болохгүй. Хувьцааны үнэ нь заах төлөвтэй бөгөөд бодит зах зээлийн үнээс ялгаатай байж болно.
Арилжааны нөхцөл
Төрөл
Энэ санхүүгийн зах зээл зөвхөн CFD арилжаанд зориулагдсан.
Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг:CFD-үүд
CFD
Спред0.18
Лонг позицын шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Лонг позицын шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Маржин. Таны хөрөнгө оруулалт
$1,000.00
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Позицын бүрэн хэмжээнээс авах төлбөр
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Хөшүүрэгтэй арилжааны хэмжээ ~$100,000.00

Хөшүүргийн мөнгө ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Шорт позицын нэг шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Шорт позицын нэг шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Маржин. Таны хөрөнгө оруулалт
$1,000.00
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Позицын бүрэн хэмжээнээс авах төлбөр
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Хөшүүрэгтэй арилжааны хэмжээ ~$100,000.00

Хөшүүргийн мөнгө ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийг тохируулах хугацаа21:00 (UTC)
ВалютUSD
Арилжаалсан доод хэмжээ1
Маржин1.00%
Хөрөнгийн бирж
Арилжааны шимтгэл10%
Баталгаат стопын шимтгэл
Нокаутын хураамж бол таныг хоцрогдлоос хамгаалах баталгаа юм. Хэрэв та арилжааг нокаутын түвшинд хүргэлгүйгээр хаах юм бол хураамжаа буцааж авах болно. Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг манай вэбсайтын Хураамж ба шимтгэлүүдхэсгээс авна уу.
0.1%

1Таны арилжааг гүйцэтгэхэд авдаг манай төлбөр нь спред буюу худалдан авах, зарах ханшийн зөрүү юм. Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг манай вэбсайтын Хураамж ба шимтгэлүүд хэсгээс авна уу

Арилжаа Volatility Index Future - VXM2026 CFD

The CBOE Volatility (VIX) Index, works as a popular means to find out the expected market’s volatility based on the options of the S&P 500 index. The VIX stock market index is published and calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Colloquially, the index is often called the ‘fear index’. Founded in 1986, the current VIX index forms the expectation of stock market volatility for the near future. It quotes the calculated annualised change in the S&P 500 index for the following 30 days.

Settlement is determined by the Special Opening Quotation of the Volatility Index, as reported by CBOE on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 09:00 Eastern Time

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2026-01-23
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2021-12-01
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2025-07-01
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Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-24
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2025-05-29
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Тэргүүлэх брокерт нэгдэхэд бэлэн үү?

Дэлхий даяарх манай арилжаачдын нийгэмлэгт нэгдээрэй
1. Дансаа үүсгэх2. Эхний депозитоо хийх3. Арилжиж эхлэх