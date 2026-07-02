Trade Whirlpool - WHR

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company’s segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, Roper, Affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiato brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which markets and distributes its home appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces markets and distributes its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Whirlpool Corporation revenues increased 13% to $21.99B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 65% to $1.77B. Revenues reflect North America segment increase of 11% to $12.49B, EMEA segment increase of 16% to $5.09B, All Other Countries segment increase of 15% to $10.49B, United States segment increase of 12% to $11.5B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 3/11, 250M auth., 106,000,000 issd, less 30,000,000 shs. in Treas. @ $1.82B. Insiders & Strategic holders own 0.86%. Public Offering: NA. 12/86, 2-for-1 stock split. 04/06, Co. acq. Maytag Corporation @ $10.50/shs. & 0.1193 shs (9,589,657 shs issd.)