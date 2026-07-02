Trade Westlake Chemical - WLK

About Westlake Corp

Westlake Corporation, formerly Westlake Chemical Corporation, is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and products. The Company provides the building blocks for essential solutions, from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. It operates in two segments: Housing & Infrastructure Products and Performance & Essential Materials. Housing & Infrastructure Products segment manufactures finished goods used in residential and commercial construction applications, such as residential siding, trim and molding, pipe and fittings, architectural stone, cement, clay, metal and polymer composite roofing, outdoor living products, including decking and matting, and films. Performance & Essential Materials segment operates approximately 25 sites around the world that produce the fundamental chemical building blocks that are used to make essential products for the agricultural, food, medical, construction, automotive, electrical and cleaning sectors.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Westlake Corp revenues increased 57% to $11.78B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $329M to $2.01B. Revenues reflect Performance and Essential Materials segment increase of 59% to $8.67B, Housing and Infrastructure Products segment increase of 52% to $3.11B, United States segment increase of 60% to $8.16B, Other Foreign segment increase of 53% to $1.52B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 150M auth., 66,572,173 issd. Insiders own 70.25%. IPO 8/11/04, 11,764,706 shares @ $14.50per share by Credit Suisse First Boston LLC. 03/14, 2-for-1 Stock split.