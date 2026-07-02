HomeMarkets overviewSharesWestern Digital Corp

Trade Western Digital Corp - WDC CFD

553.86-2.9%
The chart shows the WDC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 553.86, a high of 601.54, and a low of 552.68.
Sell

552.95

Buy

553.86

0.91
Low: 552.68High: 601.54
Sellers:
16.6667%
Buyers:
83.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.91
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close598.32
Open601.54
1-Year Change842.85%
Day's Range552.68 - 601.54

Trade Western Digital Corp - WDC

What is Western Digital Corp?

Western Digital (WDC), or Western Digital Corporation, is an American data storage company and one of the leading hard disk drive producers in the world. Established in 1970, Western Digital quickly took off in the electronics sector. Later on, it switched its primary focus to the data storage industry. Now the company delivers computer solutions for businesses and individuals.

Western Digital’s many products range from portable storage devices such as SSDs to internal hard drive storage, external storage and cloud solutions.The company competes with Samsung, Toshiba, Intel and Micron Technology among others. As of 5 April 2018, Western Digital Corporation had a market capitalisation of around $26.48 billion.

Who are the key people at Western Digital Corp?

Stephen D. Milligan is Chief Executive Officer of Western Digital Corporation – a post he has held since January 2013. He was previously President and CEO of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. During his time there, Milligan led Hitachi GST through a turnaround that culminated in Western Digital's acquisition of the company in 2012.

Another key figure at Western Digital Corporation is Matthew Massengill, who has served in many senior roles at the company – including CEO and President – and is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors.

What is the modern history of Western Digital Corp?

Western Digital was founded in 1970 as General Digital, though it assumed its current name the following year. By 1975 the company was the largest independent calculator chip maker in the world. In the 1980s Western Digital entered the data storage industry and purchased a number of hardware companies. WDC lost momentum in the mid-1990s, but was busy introducing new products in the 2000s. In 2012, Western Digital completed the acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies and became the biggest traditional hard drive manufacturer in the world.

What are the latest developments at Western Digital Corp?

Western Digital has made some more acquisitions in recent years, including SanDisk in May 2016 and Tegile Systems in September 2017. In its results for the fiscal year 2017, WDC reported revenue of $19.1 billion, operating income of $2.0 billion and net income of $397 million, or $1.34 per share. This all compared favourably to the previous year’s revenue of $13.0 billion, operating income of $466 million and net income of $242 million, or $1.00 per share.

Over the past decade, the Western Digital share pricehas enjoyed some substantial advances but also significant retreats. From under $45 in January 2013, the shares soared to $113 in December 2014, only to plunge back to just $35 in May 2016. But by the second half of 2017, WDC shares had recovered to between $80 and $90. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our WDC chartputs all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Western Digital Corp operate?

Western Digital Corp is headquartered in San José, California. The company has locations across the United States, from Florida to Utah and from Texas to Maryland. Outside the U.S. it is represented in the U.K., France, Germany, China, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates among other countries.

Where is Western Digital Corp traded?

Western Digital shares are traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The company is a member of two major market indices: the S&P 500 and the US Tech 100. Check out Capital.com for the latest WDC chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.

Latest shares articles

Stellantis stock forecast: Wayve-Uber robotaxi deal
Stellantis is a Milan-listed automaker, with recent developments including a non-binding robotaxi agreement with Wayve and Uber. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:11, 25 June 2026
AMD stock forecast: Advancing AI event, Q2 earnings
AMD is a US semiconductor company whose shares have drawn attention from AI data centre demand and its upcoming ‘Advancing AI 2026’ event in July. Explore third-party Advanced Micro Devices price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:32, 23 June 2026
Federal Reserve Building
Market Mondays: Warsh’s first Fed meeting sets the tone for a new era
Markets adapt to the new Federal Reserve under Warsh leadership as he offers little information in regards to forward guidance.
11:34, 22 June 2026
Stellantis stock forecast: FaSTLAne 2030 plan
Stellantis is a global automaker whose 2026 outlook is shaped by its FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Q1 shipment growth and higher US tariffs on EU auto imports. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:22, 16 June 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after June jobs report eases rate hike bets
Reuters NewsEurope
5 hours ago
US STOCKS-Wall St futures mixed as investors await payrolls data
Reuters NewsEurope
7 hours ago
US STOCKS-Wall St futures muted as investors await payrolls data
Reuters NewsEurope
21:00 (UTC), 30 June 2026
TRADING DAY-Stocks cap weak month, stellar quarter
Reuters NewsEurope
19:30 (UTC), 29 June 2026
S&P 500 top and bottom performing stocks at about 03:30 p.m. EDT
Reuters NewsEurope
11:01 (UTC), 29 June 2026
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-3M Co, Nike, Primoris Services
GlobeNewswireEurope
10:00 (UTC), 29 June 2026
MEXC Launches TradFi Gala With 1,000,000 USDT Reward Pool
Reuters NewsEurope
19:30 (UTC), 26 June 2026
S&P 500 top and bottom performing stocks at about 03:30 p.m. EDT
Reuters NewsEurope
18:45 (UTC), 26 June 2026
Nasdaq top and bottom performing stocks at about 02:45 p.m. EDT on 2026-06-26
Reuters NewsEurope
16:00 (UTC), 26 June 2026
S&P 500 top and bottom performing stocks at about 12:00 p.m. EDT

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading