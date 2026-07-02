Trade Vornado Realty Trust - VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P (the Operating Partnership). It owns and operates office and retail properties with a concentration in the New York City metropolitan area. Its segments include New York and Other. The Company holds over 32.4% interest in Alexander’s, Inc., which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area, as well as interests in other real estate and related investments. The New York segment consists of approximately 27.3 million square feet in 73 properties, which is comprised of 20.6 million square feet of Manhattan office and 2.7 million square feet of Manhattan street retail properties. The Other Real Estate and Investments consist of approximately 3.7 million square foot theMART in Chicago and 70% controlling interest in 555 California Street, a three-building office complex in San Francisco’s financial district.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Vornado Realty Trust revenues increased 4% to $1.59B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $101.1M vs. loss of $348.8M. Revenues reflect New York Office segment increase of 3% to $1.26B. Net Income reflects Net Operating Income (NOI)-Newyork increase of 2% to $891.8M, Income or loss from partially owned enti increase from $329.1M (expense) to $130.5M (income).

Equity composition

Commmon Stock $.04 Par, 04/11, 250M auth., 184,239,623 issd. Insiders own 9.80%. PO 11/01, 8.5M shares @ $38.59 by LehmanBros. Preferred Stock no Par, 03/11, 110M auth., 32,340,009 issd. 02/09, 1.78% Stock Div.05/09, 1.19% Stock Div. 08/09, 0.50% Stock Div. 11/09, 0.392615% stock dividend.