Trade Vor Biopharma Inc. - VOR

About Vor Biopharma Inc

Vor Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company. The Company is engaged in combining a novel patient engineering approach with targeted therapies to provide solution for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The Company develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate, VOR33, VCAR33, which together are the treatment paradigm for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The Company’s platform provides treatment for both hematopoietic stem cell transplants and targeted therapies, such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies and CAR-T cell treatments, including CD33 CAR-T. The Company uses genome engineering technology to remove CD33 surface targets from hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to create VOR33. The Company’s eHSCs, such as VOR33, are designed to be used with therapeutics such as VCAR33, that would provide tumor-specific killing.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Vor Biopharma Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss applicable to common stockholders increased 65% to $51.9M. Higher net loss reflects Research and development - Balancing val increase of 67% to $33.2M (expense), General and administrative - Balancing increase from $7M to $14.4M (expense), Stock-based Compensation in R&D increase from $374K to $1.6M (expense).