Trade Vistra Energy Corp. - VST

About Vistra Corp

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which operates an integrated retail and electric power generation business primarily in markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment is engaged in retail sales of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments are engaged in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents results from the California independent system operator (CISO) market, including its development of battery energy storage system (ESS) projects at its Moss Landing and Oakland power plant sites. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Vistra Corp revenues increased 6% to $12.08B. Net loss totaled $1.27B vs. income of $636M. Revenues reflect East segment increase of 7% to $2.59B, West segment increase of 33% to $374M. Net loss reflects Texas segment loss totaling $2.6B vs. income of $1.76B, East segment loss totaling $552M vs. income of $73M, West segment loss totaling $8M vs. income of $39M. Dividend per share increased from $0.54 to $0.60.