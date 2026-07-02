Trade Viemed Healthcare - VMD

About Viemed Healthcare Inc

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (Viemed) is a provider of in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed is focused on providing home therapy for patients suffering from respiratory diseases. Viemed's services include respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment, oxygen therapy, and respiratory equipment rentals. Its respiratory disease management provides treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by using non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and other therapies. Its Neuromuscular care is focused on helping neuromuscular patients breathe comfortably by using respiratory therapy treatment. Its Oxygen therapy provides patients with extra oxygen suffering from chronic health problems, including COPD. It Sleep apnea management provides solutions and/or equipment such as the AutoPAP (automatic continuous positive airway pressure) and BiPAP machines.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Viemed Healthcare Inc revenues decreased 11% to $117.1M. Net income decreased 71% to $9.1M. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net income also reflects Loss (gain) on disposal of property and increase from $2.3M (income) to $448K (expense), Other expense (income) decrease of 59% to $1.6M (income), Selling.